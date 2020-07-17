Record 34,956 cases and 687 fatalities take India's COVID-19 tally past 10 lakh-mark

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With a record single-day surge of 34,956 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past ten lakh on Friday, just three days after it crossed the nine-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 with the highest number of 687 fatalities recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am on Friday showed.

A total of 22,942 people recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day, taking the total number of recovered cases to 6,35,756, while there are 3,42,473 active COVID-19 cases presently.

"Thus, around 63.33 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

It took 110 days for the COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh and just 59 days more to go past the nine-lakh mark.

This is the sixth consecutive day when the cases increased by more than 28,000.

According to ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,30,72,718 samples have been tested up to July 16 with 3,33,228 samples being tested on Thursday.

India ranks 106th with 658 cases per million.

Cases per million population in India are 4 to 8 times less than European countries.

COVID-19 cases per million in Russia and US are 8 and 16 times respectively the corresponding figure in India, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control till July 15, the ministry said in a tweet.

Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu, 58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab.

Rajasthan has reported eight fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh with seven deaths, Jharkhand four, Haryana three, Assam, Kerala and Odisha two each, while Chhattisgarh, Goa and Puducherry have registered a fatality each.

Of the total 25,602 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 11,194 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,545 deaths, Tamil Nadu 2,236, Gujarat 2,089, Uttar Pradesh 1,046, Karnataka 1,032, West Bengal 1,023, Madhya Pradesh 689 and Rajasthan 538.

So far 492 people have died of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Telangana, 322 in Haryana, 230 in Punjab, 222 in Jammu and Kashmir, 197 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Assam, 42 in Jharkhand and 37 in Kerala.

Puducherry has registered 22 deaths, Chhattisgarh 21, Goa 19, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh 11 each, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura three each, Meghalaya and, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two each, while Ladakh has reported one fatality.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,84,281 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,56,369, Delhi at 1,18,645, Karnataka at 51,422, Gujarat at 45,481, Uttar Pradesh at 43,441 and Telangana at 41,018.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 38,044 in Andhra Pradesh, 36,117 in West Bengal, 27,174 in Rajasthan, 24,002 in Haryana, 21,764 in Bihar and 20,378 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has instances of 19,754 infections, Odisha 15,392 and Jammu and Kashmir 12,156 cases.

Kerala has reported 10,275 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Punjab has 9,094 cases.

A total of 4,732 people have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 4,624 in Jharkhand, 3,982 in Uttarakhand, 3,108 in Goa, 2,283 in Tripura, 1,764 in Manipur, 1,743 in Puducherry, 1,377 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,147 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 916 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 651 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 552 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 543 cases, Meghalaya 377, Mizoram 272, Sikkim has registered 243 infections so far, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded 180 cases.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said, adding that 531 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.