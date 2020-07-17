Three militants killed, two security personnel injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants have been killed in a gunfight with security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday morning.

A police official said a joint contingent of police, CRPF and army launched a search operation in Nagnd Chimmer area of Kulgam district today early morning after receiving inputs about presence of militants there.

Security personnel sealed all the entry and exit routes of the area and zeroed-in on the area where militants were hiding, the official said.

Militants in hiding fired indiscriminately on the search party and it was returned by the troops resulting in the death of at least three militants.

Two security men also sustained injuries, who were then evacuated to army hospital.

Sources said the deceased militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad and their identity was being ascertained.

Defence spokesman said search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

A record number of 52 militants were killed in about 20 encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in June.