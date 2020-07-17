UP BJP to hold virtual rallies in 44 assembly constituencies on July 17

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh BJP will hold virtual rallies in 44 assembly constituencies on July 17. Uttar Pradesh and central government ministers will be involved in the virtual rallies.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh will address a virtual rally in Deoria. Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma will address a virtual rally in Jaunpur while Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey will address a virtual rally in Nurpur of Bijnor.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Organisation General Secretary Sunil Bansal will address the Malhani assembly conference of Jaunpur.

Minister Suresh Khanna will address in Varanasi North while Mukut Bihari will address in Bhadohi. Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Suresh Rana will address in Gonda and Sambhal, respectively.

Minister Ashok Kataria will address in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar.

Minister Sandeep Singh, Giriraj Singh Dharmesh and Neelkanth Tiwari will address in Balrampur, Giriraj Singh Dharmesh and Pratapgarh, respectively.

BJP's assembly conferences will continue till July 20 with an eye on 2022 assembly elections.