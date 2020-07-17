'We are with you': Dalai Lama, football club Arsenal stand with flood-hit Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Five more people died on Friday as the flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim.

The deaths occurred in Dhubri, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara and Kamrup districts. With these, the death toll rose to 76. Twenty-six others had lost their lives in landslides earlier.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 35,75,832 people in 3,014 villages and localities across 28 of the state’s 33 districts are affected. Standing crop was affected in areas of over 1.28 lakh hectares.

The floodwater breached a number of river embankments and damaged bridges and roads across the state. Major rivers such as Brahmaputra, Jia Bharali, Beki, and Kopili in the Brahmaputra Valley and Barak and Kushiyara in the Barak Valley were in a spate.

Altogether 711 relief camps were still operational in 24 districts where 51,421 people were lodged.

At the one-horned rhino-fame Kaziranga National Park, 86 animals perished so far due to various reasons including drowning and vehicle hits. The incidents of vehicle hits occurred on a national highway that passes beside the park. The animals included five rhinos, two wild buffalos, seven wild boars, two swamp deer, two porcupines, and 68 hog deer.

The Dalai Lama writes to CM Sonowal

Concerned about the damage caused by the flood, spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

“The monsoon rains in Assam and other parts of India bring destruction and great suffering to people year after year. Unfortunately, this year the situation has been made even more troublesome by the continuing coronavirus pandemic. I am writing to you today to express my sadness at the loss of life and devastation of property, as well as the tremendous hardship caused to so many due to flooding in many parts of your state,” the spiritual leader wrote.

He also made a donation from the Dalai Lama Trust towards the relief and rescue efforts.

Arsenal expresses solidarity

England’s Arsenal Football Club also expressed its solidarity with the victims of the deluge. It shared a five-second video on its Instagram account saying “We are with you” and following it up with “ami asu apunalukor logot” which is the Assamese version of the message.

The post drew more than 54,000 views and 2,300 comments and counting. “Proud to be a Gunner. I’m from Assam. No one speaking about the flood at least you cared. Thank you so much!” a user wrote.