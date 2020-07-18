Assam floods: Devegowda appeals to PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step-up relief efforts in flood-hit Assam. In a statement on Friday, the JDS patriarch said that the flood-ravaged State needed the PM’s urgent attention. The statement in support of Assam comes at a time the Rajasthan political crisis and Covid-19 crisis have captured the news headlines of the country.

“It is unfortunate that the people of Assam have to battle the floods, the deaths and displacement caused by them when the Covid-19 pandemic is raging across the country. They are fighting on two fronts,” Devegowda said. He appealed to the Central Government to pay urgent attention to the situation in Assam and offer maximum assistance to the State government.

Deeming the situation deeply disturbing, Devegowda highlighted the extent of damage caused, including the death of 60 people “The people of Assam, and the people of North East in general, have blessed me and showered a lot of affection when I was Prime Minister, and later too. They will be in my prayers,” he said adding that he would visit the State once the pandemic abates.