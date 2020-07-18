Covid: Families of CAPF men to get govt aid

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government will provide compensation to the families of the 36 coronavirus warriors of the Central Armed Police Forces who lost their lives to the disease, officials said on Friday. They also added that the families of these personnel will be provided additional amount from the Bharat ke Veer funds.

The families of brave hearts who lost their lives to COVID-19 while on duty are being taken care of, a home ministry official said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is the largest paramilitary force, has suffered the highest casualties and has lost 13 men to the infection.

The Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force have both lost 9 men each to the disease. Three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal have also died due to COVID-19.

Though the recovery rate of COVID-19 among CAPFs is better than the recovery rate among the overall recovery rate of the country, so far, 7,267 paramilitary personnel have been infected by the virus.