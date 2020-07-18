STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid: Families of CAPF men to get govt aid

The families of brave hearts who lost their lives to COVID-19 while on duty are being taken care of, a home ministry official said.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

CRPF

Image of CAPF men used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government will provide compensation to the families of the 36 coronavirus warriors of the Central Armed Police Forces who lost their lives to the disease, officials said on Friday. They also added that the families of these personnel will be provided additional amount from the Bharat ke Veer funds.

The families of brave hearts who lost their lives to COVID-19 while on duty are being taken care of, a home ministry official said. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which is the largest paramilitary force,  has suffered the highest casualties and has lost 13 men to the infection. 

The Border Security Force and the Central Industrial Security Force have both lost 9 men each to the disease. Three personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal have also died due to COVID-19. 

Though the recovery rate of COVID-19 among CAPFs is better than the recovery rate among the overall recovery rate of the country, so far, 7,267 paramilitary personnel have been infected by the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CAPF compensation Covid warriors Coronavirus victims Coronavirus deaths CRPF
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp