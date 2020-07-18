STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Increase rapid-antigen testing in state: Uttar Pradesh CM

He also asked doctors to study the case history of patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: People who have shown suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house screenings should either undergo the rapid-antigen test or the RT-PCR test, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday.

"This will help in developing an effective method of treatment," Adityanath said during a meeting with officials at his official residence here.

The chief minister also directed them to increase testing in the state through the rapid-antigen method.

"People who are found to be having suspected symptoms of COVID-19 during house-to-house medical screenings should be tested through the rapid-antigen test or the RT-PCR test.

Once the infection is confirmed, they will be admitted to COVID hospitals," he said.

Adityanath also issued orders to increase the number of ambulances in each district of Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement issued by the state government.

"Integrated Command and Control Centres should be established in every district, and through this, monitoring of operation of ambulances, medical screening, survey work and various other activities pertaining to prevention of COVID-19, will be done," he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to ensure contact tracing is done in an organised manner.

"Till now no effective medicine or vaccine has been developed, hence to prevent the infection from spreading, it is necessary to exercise caution and stay alert.

The common public should be told that they should not leave their houses until it becomes very much necessary.

If one person is moving out, then he/she should wear a mask and adhere to social distancing." He also said that the two-day-long special cleanliness and sanitisation campaign should be effectively implemented in the state on Saturday and Sunday.

