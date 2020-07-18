Manipur ADGP allegedly shoots self, critical

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Arvind Kumar, who is Manipur’s Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), allegedly shot himself with his service pistol.

The 1992 batch IPS officer was rushed to a hospital in state capital Imphal in a critical condition.

The incident occurred at his office located within the First Manipur Rifles complex at around 1:30 pm on Saturday. He had allegedly shot himself at his chin and the bullet exited his head. Top officials of the police and civil administration visited the hospital on getting news about the incident.

Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu told journalists that although Kumar’s condition was serious, he was responding to treatment.

“He spoke to the doctors. Once his condition improves, he will be sent to Delhi (for treatment),” Babu said.

Earlier, Kumar had served in the Intelligence Bureau in New Delhi. He returned to Manipur and took charge on July 10. The police registered a case and investigation was on.

Opposition Congress in the state prayed for his speedy recovery. “I pray for Additional DGP (Law & Order) of Manipur Arvind Kumar, IPS, 1992 batch, Manipur cadre, formerly at IB as Joint Director, for his life as he is hospitalised in Imphal today. May God give strength to his friends and family members!” Congress spokesman Ningombam Bupenda Meitei tweeted.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)