STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Meet septuagenarian couple who cycle 300-400 km every week

They have been cycling 300-400kms on an average every week for more than half-a-decade now. 
 

Published: 18th July 2020 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

The cycling couple.

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: It has been 43 years of marriage for Vishwa Dhiman (71) and Kamal Jeet Dhiman (72), who have been waiting eagerly to celebrate 'Golden Jubilee' of togetherness by travelling around the world on cycle. 

"We have done almost all toughest cycle rides including 610kms Manali to Khadung La, 350kms Kullu to Jalori pass, Dehradun to Kedarnath, Gangotri and elsewhere. Now we want to cycle around the world together," says Vishav Dhiman. 

They have been cycling 300-400kms on an average every week for more than half-a-decade now. 

The couple has traversed on a bicycle to almost every state of India including northeastern and southern states.

The couple from Dehradun was living a quiet retirement life after having a teaching career spanning over three decades when an injury disrupted everything in the year 2006 followed by another accident in 2013. 

She fell from the roof of her house leaving her seriously injured. Although she recovered soon, back pain and other health problems ensued. To rectify this, she was advised to cycle. 

"Doctor said that my knee was degenerating and it was due to ageing. It was not possible to recover at this stage. I was disappointed and groping in the dark when my son stepped un and advised me to start cycling. I never ever had any high hopes or dreams but cycling taught me to dream big," says Dhiman. 

The couple started cycling as a remedy for health issues which has now evolved into a passion, which they are not ready to give up. 

Recalling her experience from the year 2018 cycling from Manali to Khardung La which is at 17582 feet altitude, she said that people used to stop us and ask us how we manage to do it despite our age.

"The director of the expedition was not ready to grant us permission but after screening watching us perform he never questioned us again," recalls ardent yoga practitioner who completed her masters in yoga three years back.

Talking about their lockdown experience, the couple said that they managed to get over it by practising a lot of yoga, exercise and running.

"Lockdown put us in an unprecedented situation but we managed by yoga and exercises," added Kamal Jeet Singh, her husband, businessman. 

The routine of the couple kicks off early in the morning at around 5 am. After yoga and some refreshments, they embark on choosing of their route to cover at least 30-40kms, sometimes more.

Parents to three children- a son and two daughters, the couple credits their children for inspiring them to take the challenge of cycling post-retirement age. 

Vishav Dhiman, inspired by the trend got an Instagram account by the name 'nevertoolate62' last year to showcase her expeditions and lifestyle.

"I believe it's never too late in life to achieve your dreams. Everyone should learn to dream and achieve those dreams, no matter what," asserted Dhiman before signing off the call to start another day, early.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cycling couple
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp