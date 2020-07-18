Meet septuagenarian couple who cycle 300-400 km every week

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: It has been 43 years of marriage for Vishwa Dhiman (71) and Kamal Jeet Dhiman (72), who have been waiting eagerly to celebrate 'Golden Jubilee' of togetherness by travelling around the world on cycle.

"We have done almost all toughest cycle rides including 610kms Manali to Khadung La, 350kms Kullu to Jalori pass, Dehradun to Kedarnath, Gangotri and elsewhere. Now we want to cycle around the world together," says Vishav Dhiman.

They have been cycling 300-400kms on an average every week for more than half-a-decade now.

The couple has traversed on a bicycle to almost every state of India including northeastern and southern states.

The couple from Dehradun was living a quiet retirement life after having a teaching career spanning over three decades when an injury disrupted everything in the year 2006 followed by another accident in 2013.

She fell from the roof of her house leaving her seriously injured. Although she recovered soon, back pain and other health problems ensued. To rectify this, she was advised to cycle.

"Doctor said that my knee was degenerating and it was due to ageing. It was not possible to recover at this stage. I was disappointed and groping in the dark when my son stepped un and advised me to start cycling. I never ever had any high hopes or dreams but cycling taught me to dream big," says Dhiman.

The couple started cycling as a remedy for health issues which has now evolved into a passion, which they are not ready to give up.

Recalling her experience from the year 2018 cycling from Manali to Khardung La which is at 17582 feet altitude, she said that people used to stop us and ask us how we manage to do it despite our age.

"The director of the expedition was not ready to grant us permission but after screening watching us perform he never questioned us again," recalls ardent yoga practitioner who completed her masters in yoga three years back.

Talking about their lockdown experience, the couple said that they managed to get over it by practising a lot of yoga, exercise and running.

"Lockdown put us in an unprecedented situation but we managed by yoga and exercises," added Kamal Jeet Singh, her husband, businessman.

The routine of the couple kicks off early in the morning at around 5 am. After yoga and some refreshments, they embark on choosing of their route to cover at least 30-40kms, sometimes more.

Parents to three children- a son and two daughters, the couple credits their children for inspiring them to take the challenge of cycling post-retirement age.

Vishav Dhiman, inspired by the trend got an Instagram account by the name 'nevertoolate62' last year to showcase her expeditions and lifestyle.

"I believe it's never too late in life to achieve your dreams. Everyone should learn to dream and achieve those dreams, no matter what," asserted Dhiman before signing off the call to start another day, early.