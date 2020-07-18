STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi to pick a date, Ram mandir construction may begin on August 3 or 5: Trust official

Earlier, the Trust President Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to Narendra Modi, inviting him to conduct 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir on the occasion of its foundation laying ceremony.

Kameshwar Chaupalis associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

Kameshwar Chaupalis associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. (Photo | ANI)

The construction for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya could begin by August 3 or August 5 after PM Modi decides a date, said Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Kameshawar Chaupal.

On Saturday, the Ram Mandir Trust, set up in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, met to discuss the construction of the much debated Ram Temple.

"We have sent the Prime Minister two dates to choose from - either 3rd August or 5th August - as the date to lay down the foundation. The construction will begin on the date he deems fit.." said Kameshawar Chaupal.

Earlier, the Trust President Nritya Gopal Das had written a letter to Narendra Modi, inviting him to conduct 'Bhumi Pujan' of Ram Mandir on the occasion of its foundation laying ceremony.

'We have suggested two auspicious dates -- August 3 and 5 -- for the Prime Minister's visit based on calculations of movements of stars and planets...' said ​Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the spokesperson of Ram Mandir Trust president Nritya Gopal Das.

These developments are a result of the 2019 decision of the Supreme Court in which the bench decided that the Central Government should hand over the site, at Ayodhya, for the construction of a Ram temple and set up a trust in its verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

The court directed for the construction of a mandir in Ayodhya's disputed site and asked the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a 'prominent' place in Uttar Pradesh's town.

(Inputs from ANI)

