Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to provide help to those affected in Assam floods

The former Congress chief expressed confidence that the people of the state will overcome the natural disaster.

Published: 18th July 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the entire country is with Assam, which is facing a grim flood situation, and expressed confidence that the people of the state will overcome the natural disaster.

Over 35 lakh people across 28 of the state's 33 districts are now affected due to flooding, an official bulletin said on Friday. "The whole country is with Assam. People of Assam are battling this problem with their courageous nature and will overcome this disaster," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also appealed to Congress workers to extend all possible help to those affected by the deluge. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides in the state has gone up to 102. While 76 people died in flood-related incidents, 26 were killed in landslides, the official bulletin had said.

