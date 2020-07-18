Top Manipur police officer's condition critical after he shoots self; probe underway

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 18th July 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:27 PM

gun

It is being probed why ADG Kumar took the step. (Representational Image)

By PTI

IMPHAL: A top officer of Manipur police department allegedly shot himself in his office Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The officer, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arvind Kumar, was taken to a hospital following the incident.

The top brass of the state police and officials, including Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu, visited Raj Medicity where Kumar was being treated.

The chief secretary said Kumar's condition is serious but he is responding to the treatment and has also spoken to the doctors.

"He will be sent to Delhi, once his condition improves," Babu added.

Doctors have operated on him, hospital sources said.

Kumar, a 1992-batch IPS officer of the Manipur cadre, shot himself with his service revolver in his office in Manipur Rifles Compound around 1 pm, said a senior police officer.

He shot himself in his chin and the bullet pierced through his skull, he said.

It is being probed why he took the step, he added.

Kumar was sent back to his home cadre earlier this year after serving in the Intelligence Bureau as its joint director in New Delhi, the officer added.

He was in charge of the armed police and was given the responsibility of law and order on July 5.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

