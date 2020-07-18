STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unfortunate that people of Rajasthan are paying for discord within Congress: Vasundhara Raje

Raje took to Twitter to share that the state is grappling with COVID-19 cases, serious locust attacks, crimes against women and electricity problem.

Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Vasundhara Raje, one of the tallest BJP leaders in Rajasthan and the former CM of the state broke silence days after the turmoil started brewing within the state Congress, by saying "it is unfortunate that the people of Rajasthan are paying for the discord within the Congress."

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP are still at loggerheads after BJP's demand for CBI probe into the audio tapes which revealed a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government, was called out as "admission of guilt" by the Congress on Saturday. 

The party spokesperson said that "it was now clear that the party was behind the rebellion by Sachin Pilot and others." The Congress also cited Pilot and other rebel MLAs were taking shelter in a hotel in the BJP-ruled Haryana to allege the saffron party's involvement in "horse-trading".

Raje took to Twitter to share that when the state is grappling with COVID-19 cases, serious locust attacks, crimes against women, electricity problem, "there is no point trying to drag the BJP and the BJP leaders names through the mud."

The former minister said that the interest of "our people must remain paramount"

"Think of the people" she reminded. 

Recently, a series of political actions have shook the Rajasthan government, with Congress and BJP throwing accusations at each other of poaching MLAs, and trying to topple the Gehlot government. 

Earlier in the day, the BJP had asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan resorted to "unconstitutional" methods to tap phones of politicians and demanded a CBI probe into what it called a "saga of illegalities and concocted lies".

ALSO READ | Pilot trying to topple Rajasthan govt since 2019, haven't spoken in 1.5 years: Ashok Gehlot

To which, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told a virtual press conference in Delhi, "We all witnessed over the last week the daylight murder of democracy being attempted by the BJP...everyday a new layer comes out exposing the direct links of the BJP in creating some kind of a crisis in Rajasthan....Their (BJP's) only grievance is that when they were murdering democracy, why were they being recorded and if...it was legal."

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress a day after it cited some audio clips to accuse some saffron party leaders of conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state, saying that the political crisis in Rajasthan was an outcome of factional feud between Gehlot and rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and noted that the Rajasthan chief minister has said that he was not on "talking terms" with his deputy for 18 months.

The two groups had been fighting since the Congress won the assembly elections in the state in 2018 over who would become chief minister, the BJP spokesperson said. They have been in a "cold war", he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

