Bihar government deputes 19 IAS, IPS, BAS officers to assist local civil and health administration against COVID-19

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a first for the country, altogether 19 officers of Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and Bihar Administration Service (BAS) have been deputed with immediate effect at different hospitals and medical college-based COVID 19 treatment centres including the premier Patna unit of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Patna and Bhagalapur collectorates in Bihar.

The deputation has been notified by the state government because of alarmingly growing positive cases of Covid-19 in the state for last few weeks.

Officers deputed have been assigned with the tasks of preventing any kind of disruption and commotion emerging out of growing cases and the number of people turning up for the COVID-19 tests.

According to govt notifications, four probationer officers of Indian Administrative Services (IAS) of 2019-batch have been deputed at Patna collectorate to assist the Patna district magistrate (DM) Kumar Ravi in proper implementation of health measures against the spread of COVID- 19.

IAS officers Navin Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Bikram Virkar, and Deepak Kumar Mishra have been deputed at Patna collectorate from their probation postings from Rohtas, Nalanda, Samastipur, and Supaul.

Five IPS officers, namely Himanshu, Awadhesh Dixit, Shubham Arya, Rashan Kumar and Bharat Soni, all 2018 and 2019 batch of IPS, have been deputed Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur based COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and medical colleges to assist the health administration in providing better facilities and management for the treatment of patients.

Among them, Himanshu, Awadhesh Dixit and Shubham Arya, IPS, have been deputed at AIIMS, NMCH and PMCH in Patna while Raushan Kumar and Bharat Soni have been deputed at Gaya and Bhagalpur based ANMCH and JLMNCH.

Similarly, ten probationer officers of Bihar Administrative Services - Vivek Kumar, Rishab, Vijay Kumar, Shashi Bhushan, Balendra Narayan Pandey, Ravi Prakas Guatam, Prashant Ramnia, Atul And, Amulya Ratna and Ajay Kumar have been deputed at Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur collectorates to assist the administration in fighting against the COVID-19.

This is the first time when the state government has deputed officers of administrative and police services to assist the local civil and health administration in fighting against the COVID-19 .

