Gujarat reports record 965 COVID-19 cases in one day, count 48,441

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: With the biggest single-day rise of 965 new coronavirus positive cases, Gujarat's tally went up to 48,441 on Sunday, the state health department said.

The death of 20 patients during the day pushed the toll in the state to 2,147, it said.

A total of 877 patients were discharged on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 34,882, it said.

The state has now 11,412 active cases, of which the condition of 69 patients is critical, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,441, new cases 965, deaths 2,147, discharged 34,882, active cases 11,412 and people tested so far 5,36,620.