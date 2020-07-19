Jharkhand: In a first, district trade body opts for self-imposed lockdown till July 31

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first of its kind, Garhwa Chamber of Commerce has announced self-imposed complete lockdown in the district under which all shops and business establishments will remain closed till July 31.

Speaking to TNIE, Bablu Patwa, chief of the unit, the decision had to be taken after the district witnessed a sharp rise in the number of positive cases. Patwa, however, said that essential services have been kept out of this list of curbs and these will remain open between 8 am and 2 pm.

Lauding this decision, the disitrct administration has extended all its support to thetrade body. "A meeting was called by Garhwa Chamber of Commerce which was also attended by me on Saturday, where they have decided to keep their shops and establishments closed till July 31. The decision of self-imposed lockdown was taken by the Chamber on its own keeping essential services out of it,” said Garhw) Sub-Divisional Officer (Sadar) Pradeep Kumar.

The decision is really commendable, and all support will be provided to them in making it a success, he added.

“The decision of self-imposed complete lockdown was taken unanimously by the Garhwa Chamber of Commerce in order to break the chain of coronavirus in the district. Life is more important than any other commercial and non-commercial activity,” said Patwa.

He also appealed Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take a positive step in the wake of increasing number of coronavirus positive cases in the State, he added.

Notably, a total of 237 persons have been tested positive in the small town of Garhwa till Sunday morning, out of which 140 cases are still active. Jharkhand on the other hand, has registered 5110 positive cases of coronavirus along with 48 fatalities.