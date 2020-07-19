STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 patient kills self at care centre

The patient flung his mobile phone out of the window of the room around 4:30 pm and jumped from the fifth floor, the official said.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:52 PM

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

THANE: A 43-year-old COVID-19 patient on Sunday committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of a COVID care facility in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said.

The deceased, a resident of Dombivali township, was admitted to the Amantra corona care center, located between Kalyan and Bhiwandi, on July 17, a Bhiwandi police station official said.

"The patient had picked up a quarrel with ward boys and locked himself inside a room this morning. He was late taken to a doctor for a check-up and brought back to the room," he said.

The patient flung his mobile phone out of the window of the room around 4:30 pm and jumped from the fifth floor, the official said.

The cause behind the extreme step cannot be known immediately known, he added.

Maharashtra covid suicide covid suicide coronavirus COVID 19
