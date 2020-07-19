STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot asks people to extend support to flood-hit Assam, Bihar

Pilot's appeal comes amid the raging political firestorm in Rajasthan where he has declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has appealed to the people of the country to extend support to those affected by floods in Assam and Bihar.

Pilot's appeal comes amid the raging political firestorm in Rajasthan where he has declared an open rebellion against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Pilot was sacked as deputy chief minister and the state Congress chief earlier this week.

"My thoughts and prayers with all those families affected by the Assam & Bihar floods.Over 68 lives lost & 3.6 million people affected in Assam alone," Pilot tweeted on Saturday.

"I appeal to all Indians, to come together, join in the efforts to help support those affected in these extreme flood situations," he had said.

Floods have hit over 27 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts of Assam and destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places The tweet by Pilot was his first in four days.

His last tweets were on July 14, the day he was sacked from both the posts.

Soon after his removal as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and PCC chief, Pilot on Tuesday had said "truth can be rattled, not defeated".

Later that evening, Pilot had tweeted, "My heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all those who have come out in my support today".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Pilot Assam Floods Bihar Floods
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp