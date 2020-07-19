West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll reaches 1,112, total positive cases at 42,487

By PTI

KOLKATA: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal on Sunday reached 1,112 after 36 people succumbed to the disease, the highest so far in a single day, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

Kolkata recorded the maximum 15 deaths, followed by neighboring North 24 Parganas nine, Hooghly four, Howrah and South 24 Parganas three each, and Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur one each.

At least 2,278 people, the highest in a single day, tested positive for the disease, taking the infection tally to 42,487, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases is 16,492.

During the last 24 hours, 1,344 people have recovered from the disease, while 13,471 samples have been tested, it added.