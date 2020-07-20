173 new COVID-19 cases take tally to 3,657 in Goa; death toll 22

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa on Sunday added 173 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 3,657, state Health Department said.

With a 67-year-old man succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 22 so far, it said.

A total of 180 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 2,218.

The coastal state now has 1,417 active cases, the state health bulletin said.

Of the total 5,028 samples tested for COVID-19 diagnosis during the day, 1,761 returned negative. The result of the remaining 3,094 samples is awaited.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,657, new cases 173, deaths 22, discharged 2,218, active cases 1,417, samples tested till date 1,07,266.