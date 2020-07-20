STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Atmanirbhar: BJP looks beyond Scindia loyalists to strengthen its ranks in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MLAs, Pradyuman Singh Lodhi and Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, quit their assembly membership and joined the BJP last week.

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party recently added two more Congress MLAs to its ranks in Madhya Pradesh. The addition of these two non-Scindia loyalist legislators and possibility of more such leaders joining the saffron camp could be BJP’s well thought strategy to reduce excessive dependence on Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia and become atmanirbhar (self-dependent) in state.

According to sources, 4 to 6 more Congress MLAs could follow Lodhi and Kasdekar in the coming weeks. Both Lodhi and Kasdekar are not from the Scindia camp.

So far, 24 Congress MLAs have switched over to the BJP after quitting the Vidhan Sabha and Congress, out of which 19 are Scindia loyalists.

According to informed political sources, the BJP’s game plan is to slowly reduce its dependence on Scindia supporters.

If 4-6 more such MLAs join the BJP after quitting Vidhan Sabha, by-elections will have to be held on 30-plus seats.

While Congress will have to win all the seats in by-polls to return to power, BJP will need just nine more seats for simple majority of 116, in the full strength 230-member Vidhan Sabha.

With two BSP MLAs, one expelled SP MLA and at least two out of four independents backing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the BJP already has a comfort cushion of five allies who will back it till it’s in power.

“While 19 Scindia loyalists will contest these by-polls, five will be fought by other former Cong MLAs. BJP will also field its core candidates on two seats.

If our seven non-Scindia loyalist candidates win, not only we will near majority on our own, but will become Atmanirbhar,” a senior BJP leader said. 

Another BJP leader pointed out the growing restlessness in the party over the virtual surrender to Scindia during the recent second cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios.

He said there was an urgent need to become self-dependent with help of non-Scindia loyalist MLAs.

