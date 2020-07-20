STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight deaths, 411 COVID-19 fresh cases in Punjab; total count 10,510

Two fatalities were reported from Gurdaspur while one each in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Mohali, the bulletin said on Monday.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 411 fresh infections, the maximum in a day so far, took the number of confirmed cases to 10,510 in the state.

Earlier, the state had witnessed its biggest single-day jump of 357 cases on July 14.

According to a medical bulletin, 262 people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Two fatalities were reported from Gurdaspur while one each in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Mohali, the bulletin said on Monday.

Patiala reported 94 new coronavirus cases, followed by 83 in Ludhiana; 37 in Amritsar; 27 in Jalandhar; 26 in Hoshiarpur; 21 in Sangrur; 18 in Moga; 17 in Bathinda; 16 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot; 12 each in Faridkot and Muktsar; nine in Mohali; five each in Mansa and Kapurthala; four each in Rupnagar and Ferozepur; three in Barnala and two in Gurdaspur.

Two policemen in Ludhiana, one each in Sangrur, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib were among the new cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 583 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, it said, adding that 7,118 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 3,130 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,926 cases, followed by 1,703 in Jalandhar; 1,292 in Amritsar; 1,012 in Patiala; 754 in Sangrur; 550 in Mohali; 312 in Gurdaspur; 291 in Pathankot; 287 in Hoshiarpur; 265 in SBS Nagar; 232 in Ferozepur; 229 in Tarn Taran; 217 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga; 212 in Faridkot; 194 in Bathinda; 184 in Muktsar; 163 in Rupnagar; 157 in Kapurthala; 154 in Fazilka; 83 in Barnala and 76 in Mansa.

Ten patients are critical and on ventilator while 58 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,66,057 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab covid case coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp