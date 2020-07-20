Eight deaths, 411 COVID-19 fresh cases in Punjab; total count 10,510

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Monday as 411 fresh infections, the maximum in a day so far, took the number of confirmed cases to 10,510 in the state.

Earlier, the state had witnessed its biggest single-day jump of 357 cases on July 14.

According to a medical bulletin, 262 people have succumbed to the infection in the state so far.

Two fatalities were reported from Gurdaspur while one each in Moga, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Pathankot, Amritsar and Mohali, the bulletin said on Monday.

Patiala reported 94 new coronavirus cases, followed by 83 in Ludhiana; 37 in Amritsar; 27 in Jalandhar; 26 in Hoshiarpur; 21 in Sangrur; 18 in Moga; 17 in Bathinda; 16 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Pathankot; 12 each in Faridkot and Muktsar; nine in Mohali; five each in Mansa and Kapurthala; four each in Rupnagar and Ferozepur; three in Barnala and two in Gurdaspur.

Two policemen in Ludhiana, one each in Sangrur, Bathinda, Kapurthala, Barnala and Fatehgarh Sahib were among the new cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 583 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, it said, adding that 7,118 people have been cured of the infection so far.

There are 3,130 active cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID tally with 1,926 cases, followed by 1,703 in Jalandhar; 1,292 in Amritsar; 1,012 in Patiala; 754 in Sangrur; 550 in Mohali; 312 in Gurdaspur; 291 in Pathankot; 287 in Hoshiarpur; 265 in SBS Nagar; 232 in Ferozepur; 229 in Tarn Taran; 217 each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Moga; 212 in Faridkot; 194 in Bathinda; 184 in Muktsar; 163 in Rupnagar; 157 in Kapurthala; 154 in Fazilka; 83 in Barnala and 76 in Mansa.

Ten patients are critical and on ventilator while 58 are on oxygen support, according to the bulletin.

A total of 4,66,057 samples have been taken so far for testing, it said.