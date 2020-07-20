STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 11 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 40,425 cases

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000 and the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark.

Published: 20th July 2020 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, coronavirus

A man failed to find the transportation to go back, takes a nap on the roadside at Manali while Chennai observes lockdown. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 11 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Monday.

This is the fifth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000 and the first time that the single-day spike has crossed the 40,000-mark.

Total cases in the country now stand at 11,18,043 while the death toll is 27,497.

There are 3,90,459 active cases in the country, while 7,00,086 people have recovered and one person has migrated.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,10,455 cases reported until Sunday.

Meanwhile, as per the information provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,40,47,908 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 19, of these 2,56,039 samples were tested yesterday. 

The country's testing infrastructure has been substantially ramped up.

The testing strategy prescribed by the ICMR allows all registered medical practitioners to recommend testing.

The Rapid Antigen Point of Care (POC) Test, coupled with the facilitation of widespread gold-standard RT-PCR based testing by states and UTs, has resulted in a surge in the number of samples tested.

A total of 3,58,127 samples were tested in on Saturday.

With a total of 1,37,91,869 samples tested so far, the testing per million (TPM) for India has reached 9994.1, the ministry said.

(Inputs from PTI & ANI)

