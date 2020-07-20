STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lightning kills five, injures 27 in West Bengal's Jhargram district

A paddy field was struck by lightning in Parihati village under Jambani police station area leaving one person dead and two others working with him injured.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

lightning

Representational image (File photo| Puskhar V, EPS)

By PTI

JHARGHAM: Five people died and 27 others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Monday, police said. Several parts of the district witnessed lightning strikes accompanied by heavy rain during the afternoon.

Police said that two persons each died in Jambani and Beliabera areas and one in Gopiballabhpur. A paddy field was struck by lightning in Parihati village under Jambani police station area leaving one person dead and two others working with him injured.

Fourteen other workers who are on an adjacent piece of farmland were also injured in the lightning strike. Several others who had been working in nearby fields had gone to a bus passenger shelter after the rain started, police said.

However, the shelter was hit by lightning that left one person dead and six others, including two children, injured. In Dhanghari village under Beliabera police station area, two women in their mid-30s lost their lives and five others were injured when lightning struck the paddy field in which they were working, police said.

Police said that a 48-year-old man also died in lightning strike in Mahuli village under Gopiballabhpur police station when he was going to fetch his cow from a field. All the injured people were hospitalised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal lightning Jhargham district West Bengal rains
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Yoga helped me to battle covid-19 : Health Minister Satyendar Jain
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp