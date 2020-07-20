Modi government creating myth through media on Chinese intrusion: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions on Indian foreign policy, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the government is creating myth on Chinese transgression through media and the Chinese have still occupied the Indian territory at Depsang Plains and Pangong Tso and still building additional army deployment, which is indicative of an impending danger.

Addressing a press conference, Surjewala asked, “What is the meaning of Defence Minister’s statement that there is no guarantee of resolving the issue through talks and has the government accepted that it can’t resolve the issue?” The Congress wanted to know from the government, “in how many days status quo ante of prior to May 5 will be restored and what is the government policy on it?” “Is China involved in construction at Daulat Beg Oldi and Depsang? What is the government doing about it? Has China occupied Finger 4 to 8 at Pangong Tso lake area?” Surjewala questioned.

He said, Chinese occupation on Indian land is unacceptable and there would be no compromise on territorial integrity and national security. “Congress party and the citizens of the country have said repeatedly that it is with the Armed Forces and the government on this issue, but it’s regrettable that the government and the PM is creating confusion through media on Chinese incursions and not even bothering to restore status quo ante”, alleged Surjewala.

The leader said that the confusion spread by the government is neither “service to the nation nor it’s patriotism.” Surjewala posted facts in favour of his argument. He said, that the Prime Minister during the all party meet on June 19 had said that no body has entered our territory nor our any post has been occupied, but on June 26 Indian Ambassador to China said that he hoped it will recede towards the LAC.

With agency inputs