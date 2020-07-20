STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No need to panic over Covid spread in Bengal: State chief secretary

“Only more than 650 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, are in critical condition presently,” said chief secretary Rajiva Sinha.

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid acute scarcity of beds both in government and private hospitals, the West Bengal government urged the people not to panic because only 4 per cent of Covid-19 patients are suffering from serious illness. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the scenario was not alarming in the state and there was no requirement to impose strict lockdown norms in large parts, other than containment zones. Sinha’s assurance came at a time when the state health department and hospitals are flooded with requests for beds for infected patients. 

“Only more than 650 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the state, are in critical condition presently,” said chief secretary Rajiva Sinha. He also said that 72% of the infected people are asymptomatic, while 13% are with mild symptoms and 11% with moderate symptoms. 

“Only 4% of the patients are suffering from serious illness,’’ Sinha said, adding, “There is no reason to be panicky. The asymptomatic patients can stay at home if they have facilities to quarantine themselves. Otherwise, they can avail the facility of staying at homes set up by the state government, instead of rushing to hospitals.’’According to a sources in the state health department, many  patients are refusing to leave hospitals even after becoming asymptomatic.

“We are suggesting them to return home and quarantine themselves for two weeks. But they are refusing saying they will leave only after their third test report comes negative,’’ said an official. BJP, however, refused to accept Sinha’s assurance. “People have and died at their homes after not getting beds at hospitals. When the state is witnessing steep rise in positive cases every day, the assurance is to mislead the people,’’ said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president.

Comments

