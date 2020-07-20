Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for promoting violence, gun culture in latest song

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been booked by the Punjab Police for promoting violence and gun culture in his latest song "Sanju" released on social media a couple of days ago. In the video, Moosewala’s news clip is merged with news reports of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being convicted and sentenced for similar offences.

Additional DGP-cum-Director of Punjab Bureau of Investigations (BOI) Arpit Shukla, said that a case has been registered against Sidhu Moosewala at Mohali on the basis of information received that his song "Sanju", which is trending on various social media platforms, blatantly glorifies the use of weapons and boasts about the various FIRs, including the one under the Arms Act, registered against him. He said the police would be soon filing a petition for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Moosewala by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Shukla said it had been verified that the latest video-song, “Sanju”, was uploaded from Moosewala’s official YouTube channel. In the song, Moosewala makes explicit references to the case registered against him under the Arms Act, and the video starts with a news-clip of him being booked in the said case by the Punjab police for unauthorised use of an AK-47 Rifle.

He said the lyrics of the song, as well as the video, promotes and glorifies possession and use of illegal firearms, and boasts about registration of FIR as a sign of a ‘real man’.

Shukla said the lyrics of the song, “gabru de naal Santali (47) jud gayi, ghato ghat saja paanj saal vat de, gabru utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te, jatt utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te….; awa tawa bolde vakil sohniye, sari duniya da oh judge sunida, jithe saadi chaldi appeal sohniye… ”, not only promote the use of illegal fire-arms but also undermine the judiciary, the police and the advocates.

He said Moosewala had been earlier booked for a similar offence on February 1 this year by the Mansa Police. On May 4, he was booked by the Barnala police for various offences under the Disaster Management and Arms Act after his photographs of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the curfew went viral on social media.

His latest act is clearly intended to not only ridicule, mock and undermine the Police and the Judiciary but also shows that the singer is incorrigible and has repeatedly committed such offences, said Shukla.

He further said that Punjab and Haryana High Court had already directed the Director General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even at live shows.

A case against Moosewala has been registered under sections 188, 294, 504, 120-B of IPC at State Crime Punjab Police station in Phase 4 of Mohali.