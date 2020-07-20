STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala booked for promoting violence, gun culture in latest song

The lyrics of the song, as well as the video, promotes and glorifies possession and use of illegal firearms, and boasts about registration of FIR as a sign of a ‘real man’.

Published: 20th July 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Sidhu Moosewala. (Youtube screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Controversial Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala has been booked by the Punjab Police for promoting violence and gun culture in his latest song "Sanju" released on social media a couple of days ago. In the video, Moosewala’s news clip is merged with news reports of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt being convicted and sentenced for similar offences.

Additional DGP-cum-Director of Punjab Bureau of Investigations (BOI) Arpit Shukla, said that a case has been registered against Sidhu Moosewala at Mohali on the basis of information received that his song "Sanju", which is trending on various social media platforms, blatantly glorifies the use of weapons and boasts about the various FIRs, including the one under the Arms Act, registered against him.  He said the police would be soon filing a petition for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to Moosewala by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

Shukla said it had been verified that the latest video-song, “Sanju”, was uploaded from Moosewala’s official YouTube channel. In the song, Moosewala makes explicit references to the case registered against him under the Arms Act, and the video starts with a news-clip of him being booked in the said case by the Punjab police for unauthorised use of an AK-47 Rifle.

He said the lyrics of the song, as well as the video, promotes and glorifies possession and use of illegal firearms, and boasts about registration of FIR as a sign of a ‘real man’.

Shukla said the lyrics of the song, “gabru de naal Santali (47) jud gayi, ghato ghat saja paanj saal vat de, gabru utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te, jatt utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te….; awa tawa bolde vakil sohniye, sari duniya da oh judge sunida, jithe saadi chaldi appeal sohniye… ”,  not only promote the use of illegal fire-arms but also undermine the judiciary, the police and the advocates.

He said Moosewala had been earlier booked for a similar offence on February 1 this year by the Mansa Police. On May 4, he was booked by the Barnala police for various offences under the Disaster Management and Arms Act after his photographs of firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the curfew went viral on social media.

His latest act is clearly intended to not only ridicule, mock and undermine the Police and the Judiciary but also shows that the singer is incorrigible and has repeatedly committed such offences, said Shukla.

He further said that Punjab and Haryana High Court had already directed the Director General of Police of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to ensure that no songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence are played even at live shows.

A case against Moosewala has been registered under sections 188, 294, 504, 120-B of IPC at State Crime Punjab Police station in Phase 4 of Mohali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sidhu Moosewala Sanju Gun culture
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp