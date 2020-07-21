'Centre plotting to topple opposition govts': Mamata attacks Modi-Shah at martyrs' day rally

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Taking a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Bengal will continue to be run by its own people, and not "outsiders". The CM accused the Centre of hatching a conspiracy to topple the elected government of opposition-ruled states by using money power and central agencies.

"Why should Gujarat rule all the states? What is the need for a federal structure? Create one-nation-one-party then. The BJP is the most destructive political party the country has ever seen. Those who are misleading the people of the state against us, what is their political history? West Bengal will be run by its own people, not outsiders," she said while addressing a virtual rally from her Kalighat residence on the Martyr’s Day, the ruling party’s annual event which has been its show of strength.

Mounting a scathing attack on the Centre, Mamata alleged that a "reign of fear" was prevailing across the nation. "No one dares to speak out. They (the BJP) are gagging people’s voice," she fumed.

The TMC holds Martyr’s Day rally every year on July 21 to commemorate the death of 13 persons in police firing during a demonstration spearheaded by her under the banner of Youth Congress against the Left Front government in 1993. Tuesday’s event was Mamata’s first virtual rally and this was the first time her Martyr’s Day speech was telecast on virtual platforms of the ruling party.

Announcing the next year’s annual programme would be a historical event after winning the crucial 2021 Assembly elections, Mamata said, "If we come to power again in 2021, our government will ensure free ration for life for the people of the state. I will welcome those who have joined hands with the BJP and now want to come to Trinamool Congress fold. The BJP’s deposit will be forfeited in next year’s election."

Referring to her party’s unimpressive performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and BJP’s deep inroads in the state, Mamata said, "The BJP is behaving like that they have won everything. Remember, an injured tiger is more dangerous."

Other than the BJP, the Trinamool supremo also hit out at the CPM and Congress accusing them of carrying out rampage everywhere. Her remark on the two opposition parties came at a time when both the leadership of the parties are holdings dialogues and considering the possibility of fighting the 2021 Assembly elections together against the ruling party and the BJP.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh reacted saying the CM is scared. "What I can say that she will not deliver her speech as the chief minister in next year’s Martyr’s Day rally," he said while terming the Tuesday’s event a circus.