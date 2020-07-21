COVID-19 cases cross 15,000-mark in Jammu & Kashmir; death toll touches 263

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 608 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the union territory to 15,258 as nine fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 263, officials said.

"Nine persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir," they said, adding all the nine deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley.

The death toll of coronavirus infected persons reached 263 -- 243 from the Valley and 20 were from the Jammu region, the officials said.

Among the 608 fresh cases, 106 were reported from the Jammu region and 502 from Kashmir, they said.

There are now 6,540 active cases in the union territory, while 8,455 patients have recovered from the infection, they added.

The cases detected on Tuesday included 87 persons who had returned to the union territory recently.

The officials said Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of 213 new positive cases, followed by 83 in nearby Budgam district.