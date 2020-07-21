COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,229 in Uttar Pradesh; infection tally stands at 53,288

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,229 in Uttar Pradesh after the state reported 37 fatalities, a statement issued by the state government said on Tuesday.

With as many as 2,128 fresh COVID-19 cases, the state's infection tally reached 53,288.

The state government, however, put the tally of fresh cases at 2,151.

Of the 37 fatalities, as many as eight were reported from Kanpur followed by five from Lucknow, four from Moradabad, three from Unnao, two each from Jhansi and Meerut, and one each from Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Rampur, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Sant Kabir Nagar, Deoria, Hardoi, Kaushambi, Kannauj, Baghpat and Hamirpur, the statement said.

Among the fresh COVID-19 cases reported from the state, as many as 230 were from Kanpur followed by 212 from Lucknow, 151 from Jhansi, 95 from Varanasi, and 90 from Moradabad.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 20,204.

Till now, as many as 31,855 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the viral disease, the statement added.