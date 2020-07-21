STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four gunmen fire at history-sheeter, his wife in Nagpur; three detained

The police said they have detained Maliye, another person Farooq Khan, both residents of Nagpur, and one Sobin Arvind Makode from Kalmeshwar in connection with the attack.

gun

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

NAGPUR: Four gunmen fired multiple shots at a history-sheeter and his wife in their house near here on Monday, leaving them seriously injured, police said.

The daring attack took place in Kalmeshwar town of Nagpur district in the afternoon, they said.

Ganesh Meshram (32), a history-sheeter, sustained bullet injuries in his back and thigh, while his wife Priya (28) was shot in the stomach at their rented house in Hudco Colony in the town, the police said.

The couple is being treated at Mayo Hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical, they said.

Police Inspector Anil Jittawar of the Crime Branch of the Nagpur Rural police said Meshram, a native of Nagpur city, has several criminal cases pending against him, including murder.

The couple had shifted to the rented accommodation in Kalmeshwar with their five-year-old son last year, he said.

Recently, Meshram was booked by the Rana Pratap Nagar police for attacking his rival Golu alias Maliye, the police said.

The police said they have detained Maliye, another person Farooq Khan, both residents of Nagpur, and one Sobin Arvind Makode from Kalmeshwar in connection with the attack.

The assailants came in a four-wheeler and walked up to the first floor of the building where Meshram resides, the police said, adding they then fired multiple shots at the couple and escaped from the spot in the vehicle.

After sustaining bullet injuries, Meshram jumped on the adjoining house by crossing the parapet wall, they said.

It is being suspected that inter-gang rivalry was the cause of the attack.

An offence under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention and also the Arms Act was registered by the Kalmeshwar police.

