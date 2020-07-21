Journalist Vikram Joshi shot in Ghaziabad; eight arrested, cop suspended for negligence

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Eight people were arrested in connection with the shooting of journalist Vikram Joshi in the Vijay Nagar police station area in Ghaziabad on Monday night.

As per state home department sources, local beat in-charge Raghvendra was put on suspension with immediate effect for not taking swift action and ignoring the complaint filed by the family of the victim. Moreover, a departmental inquiry was also set up against the errant cop and circle officer -I was handed over the probe.

Meanwhile, an FIR against the assailants was registered by the Ghaziabad police under Sections 307, 34, 506 of India Penal Code (IPC). The scribe, who was associated with Jan Sagar Today, has suffered a bullet injury on his head. He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

According to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of police (SSP) Kalanidhi Naithani, the victim's brother Aniket Joshi had informed the police that Joshi was attacked while returning from his sister's place on Monday night at 10:30 pm.

Those accused arrested in connection with the case included Ravi, Chhottu, Mohit, Dalveer, Akash alias Lulli, Yogendra, Shaquir and Abhishek. A manhunt for another accused Akash Bihari is underway.

The assailants opened fire at the scribe near his residence in Vijay Nagar. The attack is believed to be the fallout of a complaint which Joshi had lodged at Vijay Nagar police station on July 16 stating that some people were harassing his niece.

As per Joshi's brother, a few persons were harassing his niece two days ago. Not only did the victim oppose the miscreants, but also lodged a complaint against them.

Locals claimed that Vikram Joshi was riding a motorcycle with his two daughters when a group of men assaulted him and opened fire at him. In the CCTV footage, the bike can be seen swerving suddenly and in no time, a group of men surround the bike and start pulling and hitting the rider. The two children can be seen running away the moment the bike falls.

While the shooting of the journalist is unclear in the video, the attackers can be seen dragging him towards a car and hitting him before running away from the spot.

The footage shows Joshi lying on the road and his daughter rushing towards him and crying, screaming for help. The terrified girl sits on the road next to her father, trying to stop vehicles or people passing by. A couple of people can then be seen rushing to the injured man.