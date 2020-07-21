STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra reports 8,369 COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 3,27,031

With 246 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,276, the department said here.

Published: 21st July 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2020 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020.

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,27,031 on Tuesday with the addition of 8,369 new cases, while 246 more patients succumbed, including 62 in Mumbai, taking the fatality count in the state to 12,276, Health Department said.

A total of 7,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases until now to 1,82,217, it said.

At 1,678, Pune contributed the highest number of cases to the state's tally, while Mumbai reported 992 cases.

Mumbai's case count now stands at 1,03,368 cases while the death toll mounted to 5,817.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, has till now reported 2,06,221 cases and 8,402 deaths, the health department said.

Of the total deaths reported in the day, 62 were from Mumbai and 40 from Pune city.

In the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad municipal corporations, 15 and 12 deaths were reported, respectively.

Out of the total 8,369 new cases, the Pune division -- which covers the municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and Solapur, rest of the Pune and Solapur districts and Satara -- reported the highest 3,301 cases, overtaking the MMR's single-day tally of 2,977.

The Pune division has till now reported 68,575 cases and 1,946 fatalities. The areas under the municipal corporation of Pimpri- Chinchwad reported a rise of 708 cases.

The number of new cases increased by 304 in Kalyan- Dombivali, 268 in Navi Mumbai, and 233 in Vasai Virar in a day.

All the tree civic bodies are part of the MMR. Elsewhere, the number of cases in Nashik district mounted by 254.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.72 percent, while the fatality rate is 3.75 percent, the department said.

Currently, 7,79,676 people are in-home quarantine while 45,077 are in institutional quarantine. The number of active cases reached 1,32,236.

A total of 16,40,644 people have been tested in the state so far, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 3,27,031, new cases 8,369, deaths 12,276, discharged 1,82,217, active cases 1,32,236, people tested so far 16,40,644.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp