PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit on July 22

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit on July 22, PMO said on Tuesday.

The Summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council.

"This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council. The theme for this year's India Ideas Summit is 'Building a Better Future'," a statement from the PMO said.

The virtual summit will see high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials and thought leaders from business and society.

"Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world," stated the PMO.