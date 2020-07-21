Rajasthan cabinet meeting held at CM Ashok Gehlot's residence, COVID-19 situation discussed

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, a meeting of the state cabinet was held at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence here on Tuesday, during which multiple issues, including the COVID-19 situation, were discussed.

After the meeting, Medical and Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the cabinet has decided to give some concessions to the tourism industry.

The coronavirus pandemic situation in the state was reviewed in detail.

Discussions were held on ways to improve the recovery rate and decrease mortality rate, Sharma told reporters.

He said additional teams of the state medical department were being sent to the districts where relatively more cases were being reported.

At the meeting, the ministers also discussed the measures taken to mitigate in locust-affected districts.