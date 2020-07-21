West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra admitted to hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra has been admitted to a hospital here for a check-up and is stated to be in stable condition, his family said on Tuesday.

The 78-year old veteran leader's son Rohan Mitra told PTI that Mitra is in the ICU of a private specialty hospital in the city as his creatinine level was found to be high during a thorough routine check-up.

"Baba(father) is in stable condition and doctors said all his parameters are fine. Only it was found his creatinine level was high during tests yesterday and he was advised to be kept in ICU," he said.

Mitra, who had a bypass heart surgery some years back, was taken to the private hospital a few days back for regular health check-up which was delayed due to over three-month lockdown, a senior Congress leader said.