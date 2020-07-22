30-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Pune breaks home quarantine, flies to UAE

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against a 30-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Hinjwadi area near here who allegedly flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in defiance of mandatory home isolation.

An official of the Pimpri Chinchwad health department lodged a complaint against the woman on Monday, a police official said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under the Pandemic Act, he added.

The woman, whose husband lives in the UAE, tested positive for the viral infection on July 11 and was asked to isolate herself at home in her flat in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, the official said.

"She got out of her housing society on July 17 and flew to the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) from Mumbai International Airport by a special flight," he said.

After landing at Sharjah International Airport, the woman messaged the health officer -- a doctor to whom she was supposed to report -- that she had reached UAE and her COVID test at the airport had come out negative.

She also sent a screen shot of the test result, said the police officer.

The case was registered because she violated the isolation guidelines, said Dr Pavan Salve, Chief Medical Officer, PCMC.