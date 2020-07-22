STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

30-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Pune breaks home quarantine, flies to UAE

An official of the Pimpri Chinchwad health department lodged a complaint against the woman on Monday, a police official said.

Published: 22nd July 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

A medic takes samples from a man for COVID-19 testing at a camp during total lockdown in Patna Tuesday July 21 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A case has been registered against a 30-year-old coronavirus positive woman from Hinjwadi area near here who allegedly flew to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in defiance of mandatory home isolation.

An official of the Pimpri Chinchwad health department lodged a complaint against the woman on Monday, a police official said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and under the Pandemic Act, he added.

The woman, whose husband lives in the UAE, tested positive for the viral infection on July 11 and was asked to isolate herself at home in her flat in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) limits, the official said.

"She got out of her housing society on July 17 and flew to the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) from Mumbai International Airport by a special flight," he said.

After landing at Sharjah International Airport, the woman messaged the health officer -- a doctor to whom she was supposed to report -- that she had reached UAE and her COVID test at the airport had come out negative.

She also sent a screen shot of the test result, said the police officer.

The case was registered because she violated the isolation guidelines, said Dr Pavan Salve, Chief Medical Officer, PCMC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 home quarantine
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp