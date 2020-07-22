BJP names Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap as its Himachal Pradesh unit president
He replaces Rajeev Bindal, who resigned in May within five months of his appointment after his name had cropped in police investigation in a corruption case.
NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday appointed Suresh Kumar Kashyap, MP from Shimla, as its Himachal Pradesh unit president, a statement said. Kashyap is an ex-serviceman and has been elected as MLA on the party's ticket earlier.
