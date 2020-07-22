STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh​: Woman Naxal with Rs 5 lakh reward surrenders in Bastar district

Dasmi Kuhrami, who was active in Darbha division of Maoists, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials citing her disappointment with violence committed by ultras.

Dasmi Kuhrami, a Naxalite active in Darbha division, surrenders herself

Dasmi Kuhrami, a Naxalite active in Darbha division, surrenders herself. (Photo| Twitter/ @bastar_police)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A 23-year-old woman Naxal, with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Wednesday, police said.

Dasmi Kuhrami, who was active in Darbha division of Maoists, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials citing her disappointment with violence committed by ultras, their "hollow" ideology and "anti-development" policy, IG (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Kuhrami was inducted into Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM), a cultural wing of the outlawed outfit, in 2011 when she was just 13 years old, the official said. In 2017, she was elevated as a member of Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists and became the head of CNM, he said.

Kuhrami was allegedly involved in eight attacks in Bastar district, including a Janpad panchayat member's killing in Koleng village in 2015 and an encounter in August 2015 in Darbha area in which a police official was killed, he said.

She was also involved in five other incidents, including the attack on a Central Industrial Security Force team in Kirandul, in which six security personnel and a civilian lost their lives in 2012 in neighbouring Dantewada district, the IG said.

He added that Kuhrami was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. "The surrendered ultra was given an encouragement amount of Rs 10,000 and will be further provided assistance as per the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy," he said.

The official said that Kuhrami has also appealed to her elder brother Laxman, who is the commander of a local organisation squad of Maoists in Majkot area, to surrender.

Comments

