STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Uttarakhand devotees to get home delivery of Kedarnath prasad as state's tally nears 5000

Devotees can log onto  www.onlineprasad.com to get the prasad delivered at his home for Rs 451. The service was launched in the website on Monday. 

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath temple (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has started online booking of ‘prasad’ (holy offerings) of the Kedarnath shrine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Devotees can log onto  www.onlineprasad.com to get the prasad delivered at his home for Rs 451. The service was launched in the website on Monday. 

“The initiative is aimed at providing blessings of Lord Kedarnath to the pilgrims who cannot visit the shrine. The prasad can be booked by devotees across the world, “ said Bharat Singh Chaudhary, an independant MLA from Rudraprayag. 

District officials said that the initiative will also help local communities, especially women who are involved in making special ‘prasad’ for the shrine and other religious centers in the state. 

The offerings from the temple will include ladoos made of chaulai (a local herb), a Rudraksh, a leaflet from Bilva tree which is offered to Lord Shiva, hawan samagri, a coin, holy ashes and a card of the shrine. 

“Devotees have to just visit the shrine and enter their name, address, email and phone number and pay online to get the delivery at their homes,” said Vandana Singh, district magistrate of Rudraprayag district.

The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,849 on Tuesday with 210 more people testing positive, according to a state health department bulletin.

Dehradun district reported a maximum of 65 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Haridwar (52), Udham Singh Nagar (34), Tehri (21), Uttarkashi (16), Nainital (15), Almora (5) and Champawat (2), the bulletin said.

A total of 3,297 people have recovered from the infection and 38 have migrated out of the state.

Uttarakhand has seen 55 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,459.

(With PTI Inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kedarnath Kedarnath prasad Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp