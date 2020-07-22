External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Saudi FM, discusses contemporary issues
Jaishankar also said that he is looking forward to welcoming his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud to India.
Published: 22nd July 2020 08:52 PM | Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:52 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held talks with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and exchanged views on contemporary issues.
Jaishankar also said that he is looking forward to welcoming him to India.
"As always, good to converse with HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
As always, good to converse with HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 22, 2020
Exchanged notes on contemporary issues. Look forward to welcoming him in India.