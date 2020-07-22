Gujarat records 1,020 fresh COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 51,485 with 837 recovery

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rose by 1,020 to 51,485 on Wednesday while fatalities went up by 28, including 19 in Surat, to 2,229 in the state, the health department said.

A total of 837 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 37,240, leaving the state with 12,016 active patients.

While three deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, two fatalities occurred in Junagadh, it said, adding that one patient each died in Botad, Dahod, Mehsana and Vadodara.

At 256, Surat reported the highest number of cases in the state in a day. Surat now has 11,128 cases while the death toll rose to 503, the health department said.

With 196 new cases, the count in Ahmedabad district mounted to 24,963.

Fatality count in the district went up to 1,560, it said.

New cases rose by 70 in Vadodara and 55 in Rajkot.

Among other districts, Bhavnagar reported 38 new cases, Gandhinagar 31, Junagadh 30, Bharuch and Dahod 27 each, Mehsana 24, Gir Somnath and Kutch 21 each, Surendranagar 20, Banaskantha and Patan 19 each, Mahisagar 18, Amreli and Navsari 17 each, Kheda and Narmada 14 each, Botad 9.

Eight cases each were reported from Morbi, Sabarkantha and Valsad.

Out of 837 patients discharged across the state in the day, 212 were in Ahmedabad and 160 in Surat, it said.

The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad and Surat rose to 19,625 and 7,136, respectively. The state has so far tested 5,76,706 samples for COVID-19. A total of 3,33,496 people currently remain quarantined in the state.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,485, new cases 1,020, deaths 2,229, discharged 37,240, active cases 12,016 and people tested so far 5,76,706.