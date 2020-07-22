STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The letter also mentioned the infrastructural facilities that are being created to ensure hassle-free online classes.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

IIT-Kharagpur to go for hostel fees
IIT-Kharagpur said the institute has decided to charge students the mess and hostel overhead fees because students facing poor connectivity at home will have to return to the campus where online classes will be held. The reason for charging the fees was mentioned in a letter to the students’ senate. The letter also mentioned the infrastructural facilities that are being created to ensure hassle-free online classes. The letter to the students also highlighted the points that were considered while deciding about the present fee structure.

Exam fees to be refunded to students
The West Bengal University of Technology will give half or full refund of exam fee to deserving graduating students following a demand for a rollback on the ground that the exams were cancelled because of Covid pandemic. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) registrar Partha Pratim Lahiri  issued a notice saying that the university has decided to refund the half/full amount of exam fee to the deserving students based on the applications addressed to the university and submitted to the college authority concerned. All private engineering and management colleges in West Bengal are affiliated to the university. The announcement by the MAKAUT has been welcomed widely both by the students and the teachers as well in the state.

Awareness drive by Kolkata Police
The Kolkata Police has launched a campaign in housing complexes and standalone buildings asking residents to monitor their blood oxygen saturation level at least once a day with pulse oximeters. Using loud hailers, officers of the police stations are asking residents to keep tabs on their blood oxygen saturation level, which can drop if a person is Covid infected. Leaflets containing information on how to use pulse oximeters and when to contact health officials are being distributed to the residents. ‘’Our main targets are senior citizens with comorbidities, which include ailments of the lungs, heart and kidneys,’’ said a police officer.

Trial run of East-West Metro signal system
The East-West Metro on Monday started the trial of its automatic train control and signalling system that has minimal role of the driver, said an official. The East-West Metro corridor has been designed in a way that trains will stop automatically at a station and its doors will be synced with the platform screen doors. Till now, the onus is on drivers to stop trains at stations in a way that the two sets of doors are perfectly aligned. ‘’The first automatic train operation test was carried out on Monday. There was no glitch. More trials and fine-timing are required for the desired functioning,’’ said a Metro official.

pranab mondal
Our correspondent in West Bengal pranabm@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp