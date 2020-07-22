STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to hold meeting with ministers for two days

Chouhan said this in a cabinet meeting here on Wednesday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be holding a one-to-one meeting with the ministers for two days -- July 22 and July 23.

"Today and tomorrow, for two days I will have a one-to-one meeting with the ministers. Departmental information, road map, delivery mechanisms will be discussed. If ministers get any departmental information from any source then they should go deep into it and take actions if needed," said Chouhan.

The Madhya Pradesh CM added that he will review all the departments with the respective ministers and discussions will also be held on "Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh".

"In July, you should check your department well, understand it and set a target for work. I will start reviewing the department from August. Discussions will be held on Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh," said Chouhan. 

