Northeastern capitals to be connected by 2023: Railways

Railway board chairman VK Yadav said on Tuesday that a lot of work has been undertaken in the region and a lot more would be undertaken in the next three years.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways is working on connecting capitals of all northeastern states to the rail network by 2023, railway board chairman VK Yadav said on Tuesday.

“We are implementing a project to connect capitals of all stated of the northeast. As of today, except Sikkim, all northeastern states are connected to the rail network. Capitals of Assam, Tripura and Arunachal are already connected. Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya...the capital connectivity is in work in progress and the target has been indicated. Manipur will be connected in March 2022, Mizoram and Nagaland will be connected in March 2023, Meghalaya in March 2022 and Sikkim in December 2022,” the railway board chairman said.

Yadav said that a lot of work has been undertaken in the region and a lot more would be undertaken in the next three years.

“A lot of work is in full swing,” he said and added that the connectivity project was an important one on which the national transporter was focussed for the last five years. 

