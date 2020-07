By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance, power supply would be suspended in parts of Chennai on Friday between 9 am and 2 pm. Supply will be resumed before 2 pm if the works are completed.

The areas as follows:

In the areas of Madambakkam: Jothi Venkatachalam Nagar, Prasanthi Colony, Brindhavan Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar Main Road, and 1st, 2nd, 3rd Street, Nataraj Nagar, Zion School, IAF Quarters, Lakshmi Avenue, Lakshmi Nagar, and Anandham Flats, said the statement from Tangedco.