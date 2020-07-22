Uddhav takes cue from Rajasthan crisis, opens up to MVA allies on decision making

Sudhir Surywanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from the Rajasthan politics, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is convening meetings after meetings with allies and lawmakers and speaking with each stakeholder to remove any scope of miscommunication.

Notably, the Congress and the NCP — the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies — have often been sore about Uddhav not being easily available for discussing pubic issues.

This, the allies asserted, is leading to the bureaucracy gaining an upper hand in governance.

Two days back, Uddhav held a meeting with all alliance lawmakers till late night at 2.00 am.

“He is meeting lawmakers region-wise. In the Vidarbha region meeting, he spoke to each MLA personally and asked their issues and promised them to resolve in two-to-three months,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

It was quite a pleasant surprise to see the CM himself take stock of pending projects of each constituency. “There was no scope to meet and talk with the CM. Earlier, ministers were not getting an appointment, so you can well imagine in the case of the MLAs. We are happy that things are moving at right direction after the Rajasthan political drama,” said a senior NCP leader.

Another change in Uddhav’s functioning is that NCP and Congress leaders are attending meetings which he used to hold on his own with officials.