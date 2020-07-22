STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uddhav takes cue from Rajasthan crisis, opens up to MVA allies on decision making

Notably, the Congress and the NCP — the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies — have often been sore about Uddhav not being easily available for discussing pubic issues.

Published: 22nd July 2020 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Surywanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Taking a cue from the Rajasthan politics, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray is convening meetings after meetings with allies and lawmakers and speaking with each stakeholder to remove any scope of miscommunication.  

Notably, the Congress and the NCP — the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies — have often been sore about Uddhav not being easily available for discussing pubic issues.

This, the allies asserted, is leading to the bureaucracy gaining an upper hand in governance. 

Two days back, Uddhav held a meeting with all alliance lawmakers till late night at 2.00 am.

“He is meeting lawmakers region-wise. In the Vidarbha region meeting, he spoke to each MLA personally and asked their issues and promised them to resolve in two-to-three months,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

It was quite a pleasant surprise to see the CM himself take stock of pending projects of each constituency. “There was no scope to meet and talk with the CM. Earlier, ministers were not getting an appointment, so you can well imagine in the case of the MLAs. We are happy that things are moving at right direction after the Rajasthan political drama,” said a senior NCP leader. 

Another change in Uddhav’s functioning is that NCP and Congress leaders are attending meetings which he used to hold on his own with officials. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Congress NCP
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp