UP got 'Gundaraj' instead of 'Ram Raj': Rahul, Opposition hit out at Yogi government over journalist killing

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the killing of a journalist and said people were promised 'Ram Raj' but got 'Gundaraj' instead.

He also condoled the death of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi, who was shot in the head by miscreants on Monday night and succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday.

Joshi had lodged a complaint with the police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16.

"Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving 'Ram Raj', but gave 'Gundaraj'," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the killing of the journalist is shocking and another example of the breakdown of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"It is also a grim reminder of how the media has been systematically intimidated since the last six years," he said on Twitter.

"Our condolences to the family of Mr Joshi. We stand behind fearless journalism," he said.

'Crime virus' more active than coronavirus in UP: Mayawati

The BSP chief on Wednesday said "crime virus" spread by criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP.

"The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister did not mention any specific incident in her post.

'Atmosphere of fear created in the country', says Mamata

The West Bengal Chief Minister on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled.

Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants on July 20, succumbed to his injuries early on Wednesday, his family said.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece's molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking," Banerjee said in a statement.