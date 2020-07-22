STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We won't be scared by 'raid raj': Congress after ED searches premises of Ashok Gehlot's brother

The Congress leader also reacted to the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and said there was 'gunda raj' and 'jungle raj' in the state.

Published: 22nd July 2020 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 04:50 PM

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Centre has created a 'raid raj' but the Congress won't be scared, the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday after the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at the home of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother.

The Congress leader also reacted to the killing of a journalist in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and said there was 'gunda raj' and 'jungle raj' in the state. "It is clear there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Becoming a journalist in Uttar Pradesh has become a sin," he said.

Responding to the raids against Agrasen Gehlot in Jodhpur, Surjewala told reporters, "Prime Minister Modi has created a 'raid raj' in the country but we are not going be scared. When Modiji's and his government's tactics failed and people and MLAs of Rajasthan did not fall prey to BJP's conspiracy, an outraged Centre and PM Modiji started conducting raids at CM Gehlot's elder brother's residence."

"His fault is just that he is the elder brother of CM Ashok Gehlot. He is not in politics nor has he any concern with politics. But, the ED is conducting raids under security of the CRPF and the BSF," Surjewala said.

Officials said that the ED raids against the chief minister's brother are part of countrywide raids in connection with a money laundering case linked to a fertiliser scam. They said that Agrasen Gehlot faces a Rs 7-crore customs penalty in the alleged fertiliser case.

ALSO READ| Heading towards constitutional crisis: Rajasthan Speaker moves SC over HC 'direction' to defer action against 19 rebel Congress MLAs

Surjewala added that a CBI team was sent to conduct a raid Tuesday at a location linked to legislator Krishna Poonia after the Centre's tactics failed. "An Olympian who brought laurels for the nation is being threatened. The CBI also interrogated the CM's OSD and now ED raids are being conducted at CM's elder brother residence," Surjewala said

Surjewala also said that those sitting in power in New Delhi have become so unhindered and arrogant that they believe, they can crush any elected government under their feet.

Everyone is watching the deeds of the BJP government at the Centre for the past one week, he said, adding neither CM Gehlot nor any Congress legislator is going be afraid of the 'threats' by the CBI, the ED or the Income Tax Department.

