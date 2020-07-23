Another Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh assembly

By PTI

BHOPAL: In yet another a jolt to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, one more party MLA resigned as a member of the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Narayan Patel, who represented the Mandhata seat, resigned as a member of the assembly, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly, Rameshwar Sharma said, "I have accepted the resignation of the MLA."

Sharma said that Patel had met him on Wednesday to submit his resignation, following which he gave him time to rethink.

However, he accepted the resignation on Thursday.

Last week, Sumitra Devi Kasdekar, Congress MLA from Nepanagar in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, had resigned from the assembly and joined the ruling BJP.

A few days before that, Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi had also resigned as a member of the assembly.

Lodhi, who represented Bada-Malhera constituency, had joined the BJP.

With Patel's resignation, Congress's strength in the state assembly has come down to 89, sources said.